Brooklyn lawmakers announce anti-gang bill for EMT safety

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Brooklyn lawmakers are pushing an anti-gang bill they say could have prevented the March 16 death of a Bronx fire department emergency medical technician run down by her car-jacked ambulance. Republican Sen. Martin J. Golden gathered first responders who worked with slain EMT Yadira Arroyo to announce a bill Tuesday that would ...