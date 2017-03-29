Buffalo man admits to role in drug ring

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A Buffalo man has admitted to his role in a drug trafficking operation with ties to a Mexican drug cartel. Bryant Hudson pleaded guilty to structuring transactions before U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. If convicted, Hudson is facing a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $500,000 fine. Hudson was ...