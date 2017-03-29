Carlos Hernandez | DiMarco Constructors

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

DiMarco Constructors has hired Carlos Hernandez as a field engineer. Hernandez oversees and manages staff schedules during construction projects, as well as coordinates with other specialists. He ensures that civil, structural and electrical systems are built to specifications and is responsible for reporting safety concerns and obstacles. Previously an intern, Hernandez joins the DiMarco Constructors team officially ...