Carlos Hernandez | DiMarco Constructors

Carlos Hernandez | DiMarco Constructors

By: Daily Record Staff March 29, 2017 0

DiMarco Constructors has hired Carlos Hernandez as a field engineer. Hernandez oversees and manages staff schedules during construction projects, as well as coordinates with other specialists. He ensures that civil, structural and electrical systems are built to specifications and is responsible for reporting safety concerns and obstacles. Previously an intern, Hernandez joins the DiMarco Constructors team officially ...

