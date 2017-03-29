Don't Miss
Deeds filed March 23, 2017

March 29, 2017

Deeds Recorded March 23, 2017                   59   CHILI   CONTINO, LISA R to CHRISTIANA TRUST et ano Property Address: 9 BISHOPGATE DRIVE, CHILI 14624 Liber: 11836  Page: 1 Tax Account: 146.09-1-2 Full Sale Price: $131,600 CENTRAL TRUST COMPANY et al to HSBC BANK USA NA Property Address: 34 CHI MAR DRIVE, CHILI 14624 Liber: 11836  Page: 115 Tax Account: 133.16-2-49 Full Sale Price: $500.0000 GUNDERSON, MATTHEW  to GUNDERSON, ALLISON  et ...

