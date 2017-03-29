Don't Miss
Federal Tax Liens for March 23, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff March 29, 2017 0

Federal Tax Liens A charge or claim against the property of a person or legal entity owing federal taxes in order to secure payment of the taxes.   BOKU INC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $6,383.64 CIOFANI, ROBERT Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $472,650.23 DOWNS, CHARLES Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $15,635.31 GREAT TAVERN PARTNERS LLC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $22,458.56 H&W DELIVERY Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $11,324.46 HILL, DOUGLAS A Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $800.39 KEVERN, JOHN R Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $63,426.88 PERRY, ANDREW Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $83,066.34 ROBINSON, FRANK ...

