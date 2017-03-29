Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Defective Design: Casella v. Ajay Glass & mirror, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff March 29, 2017 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Defective Design Chain of Distribution – Summary Judgment Casella v. Ajay Glass & mirror, et al. CA 16-00682 Appealed from Supreme Court, Ontario County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action seeking damages for injuries sustained when the bottom sash of a window that she was trying to close fell in and ...

