Jennie Muscarella | Bergmann Associates

By: Daily Record Staff March 29, 2017 0

Jennie Muscarella has joined the team at Bergmann Associates in the Buffalo office. She will serve all offices within the company as Bergmann’s director of organizational development and general counsel. She will support strategies and processes to enhance the people and culture, as well as lead risk management. Prior to accepting the position at Bergmann, ...

