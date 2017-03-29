Jennie Muscarella | Bergmann Associates

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Jennie Muscarella has joined the team at Bergmann Associates in the Buffalo office. She will serve all offices within the company as Bergmann’s director of organizational development and general counsel. She will support strategies and processes to enhance the people and culture, as well as lead risk management. Prior to accepting the position at Bergmann, ...