John Jennings | Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Harter Secrest & Emery LLP, a full-service business law firm with offices throughout New York, announced that John M. Jennings has been promoted to Counsel. A member of the firm’s Government Affairs practice, Jennings represents and counsels entities with regard to their interactions with New York state government. In particular, he has developed significant experience ...