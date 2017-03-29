John Jennings | Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff March 29, 2017 0

Harter Secrest & Emery LLP, a full-service business law firm with offices throughout New York, announced that John M. Jennings has been promoted to Counsel. A member of the firm’s Government Affairs practice, Jennings represents and counsels entities with regard to their interactions with New York state government. In particular, he has developed significant experience ...

