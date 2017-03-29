Don't Miss
Home / Law / Judge approves release of jailed Seattle-area ‘dreamer’

Judge approves release of jailed Seattle-area ‘dreamer’

By: The Associated Press GENE JOHNSON March 29, 2017 0

SEATTLE — A Mexican man who has spent more than six weeks in immigration detention despite his participation in a program designed to protect those brought to the U.S. illegally as children can be released from custody pending his deportation proceedings, an immigration judge ruled. Lawyers for Daniel Ramirez Medina, 24, told The Associated Press they ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo