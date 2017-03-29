Don't Miss
Melissa Kunes | DiMarco Constructors

By: Daily Record Staff March 29, 2017 0

DiMarco Constructors has hired Melissa Kunes as a field engineer. Kunes is responsible for supporting project executives throughout the entire construction process. This includes looking at project scopes of work, reviewing blueprints and badging. Most recently, Kunes served as an intern with DiMarco Constructors for the MCC Downtown Project. Kunes earned her associate degree in office technology ...

