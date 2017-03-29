Melissa Kunes | DiMarco Constructors

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



DiMarco Constructors has hired Melissa Kunes as a field engineer. Kunes is responsible for supporting project executives throughout the entire construction process. This includes looking at project scopes of work, reviewing blueprints and badging. Most recently, Kunes served as an intern with DiMarco Constructors for the MCC Downtown Project. Kunes earned her associate degree in office technology ...