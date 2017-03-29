Supreme Court weighs deportation case after an attorney gave bad advice

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Everyone agrees that Jae Lee pleaded guilty to a drug charge and now faces deportation to South Korea because of bad lawyering. The Tennessee restaurateur, who came to the United States as a child in 1982, was told that if he took the plea he would serve a year in prison. But his lawyer Larry Fitzgerald ...