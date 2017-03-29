Don't Miss
Home / Law / Supreme Court weighs deportation case after an attorney gave bad advice

Supreme Court weighs deportation case after an attorney gave bad advice

By: The Washington Post ROBERT BARNES March 29, 2017 0

Everyone agrees that Jae Lee pleaded guilty to a drug charge and now faces deportation to South Korea because of bad lawyering. The Tennessee restaurateur, who came to the United States as a child in 1982, was told that if he took the plea he would serve a year in prison. But his lawyer Larry Fitzgerald ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo