Don't Miss
Home / On the Move / Terrence Robinson joins Boylan Code as partner

Terrence Robinson joins Boylan Code as partner

By: Daily Record Staff March 29, 2017 0

Terence L. Robinson Jr. has joined Boylan Code as a partner, concentrating on litigation. Prior to joining Boylan Code, Robinson was an associate at Nixon Peabody LLP and served as a law clerk for the U.S. District Court Judge Claude M. Hilton in the Eastern District of Virginia. Robinson, who lives in Canandaigua, earned his undergraduate and law ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo