Terrence Robinson joins Boylan Code as partner

Terence L. Robinson Jr. has joined Boylan Code as a partner, concentrating on litigation. Prior to joining Boylan Code, Robinson was an associate at Nixon Peabody LLP and served as a law clerk for the U.S. District Court Judge Claude M. Hilton in the Eastern District of Virginia. Robinson, who lives in Canandaigua, earned his undergraduate and law ...