Trump's lawyers claim 'Apprentice' contestant can't sue president

By: The Associated Press Larry Neumeister March 29, 2017 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Republican President Donald Trump's lawyers say he's immune while president from defamation claims brought by a former contestant on his reality TV show "The Apprentice" who accused him of unwanted sexual contact. The lawyers said in a state Supreme Court filing Monday they'll formally ask for a dismissal or a suspension of ...

