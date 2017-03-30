Don't Miss
Court Calendars for March 31, 2017

Court Calendars for March 31, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff March 30, 2017 0

City Court HON. MAIJA C. DIXON 9:30 a.m. 1—Eini F Holdings LLC v “John” “Doe” & “Jane” “Doe,” 696 Garson Ave – Burgess & Miraglia 2—Associated Home Buyers LLC v Scottina Strother & Allen Strother, 85 Pullman Ave – Burgess & Miraglia 3—Maison Properties Inc v Jason Doxstader, 17 Pearl St – Burgess & Miraglia 4—Duanyang Li v Anthony Rucker, 1488 ...

