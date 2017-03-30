DEA takes billions from people not charged with crime

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The Drug Enforcement Administration takes billions of dollars in cash from people who are never charged with criminal activity, according to a report issued Wednesday by the Justice Department's Inspector General. Since 2007, the report found, the DEA has seized more than $4 billion in cash from people suspected of involvement with the drug trade. But ...