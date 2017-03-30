Don't Miss
Deeds filed March 24, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff March 30, 2017 0

Deeds Recorded March 24, 2017                   72   BRIGHTON   BERGER, SCOTT A et ano to STATHOPOULOS, DESPINA Property Address: 2450 C EAST AVENUE, BRIGHTON 14610 Liber: 11836  Page: 620 Tax Account: 122.20-1-4/55A Full Sale Price: $74,000 LAC DE VILLE VILLAGE HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION INC to BASKIN, MICHAEL Property Address: 164 LAC KINE DRIVE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11836  Page: 321 Tax Account: 136.19-2-3.312 Full Sale Price: $1   CHILI   LAWRENCE, BETTY A et ano ...

