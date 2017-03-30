Fourth Department – Summary Judgment: Wayne Clarke v. Wegmans Food Markets

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Summary Judgment Implicit Concession to Judgment Wayne Clarke v. Wegmans Food Markets CA 16-00212 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiffs commenced an action seeking damages for injuries sustained by the plaintiff when he slipped on a puddle in the bathroom of the defendant’s store. The defendant appealed from ...