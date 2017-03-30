Fourth Department – Tax Assessment: City of Rome v. Board of Assessors, et al.

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff March 30, 2017 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Tax Assessment Presumption of Validity – Competent Appraisal City of Rome v. Board of Assessors, et al. CA 16-00090 Appealed from Supreme Court, Lewis County Background: The petitioner commenced consolidated proceedings to challenge the real property tax assessment on one of its properties, a 725-acre dam and drinking-water reservoir and adjoining ...

