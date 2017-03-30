Don't Miss
Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for March 24, 2017

Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for March 24, 2017

March 30, 2017

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.     ALEXANDER, KRISTIAN 65 MEADOW FARM SOUTH, NORTH CHILI, NY 14514 Favor: MIDLAND MANAGEMENT Attorney: LACY KATZEN LLP Amount: $2,050.00 BARRETTO-JAVIER, MARIA I 38 SCRANTOM STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14605 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $88.0000 BARRON, JUSTIN 20 NORMANDY AVENUE, ROCHESTER, ...

