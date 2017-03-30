Don't Miss
Mortgages filed March 24, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff March 30, 2017 0

Mortgages Recorded March 24, 2017                   81   BRIGHTON   STATHOPOULOS, DESPINA Property Address: 2450 EAST AVE APT C, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2530 Lender: CNB MORTGAGE COMPANY Amount: $66,600.00   BROCKPORT   LEATHERSICH, SARAH A & LEATHERSICH, SCOTT M Property Address: 8871 W RIDGE RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9433 Lender: NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC Amount: $4,158.66 COZAD, DIANE MARTIN & COZAD, TIMOTHY E Property Address: 51 CHAPPELL ST, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-2224 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $50,000.00   CHURCHVILLE   GUESS, ...

