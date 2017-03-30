Don't Miss
Home / News / Note to subscribers: Delivery delayed

Note to subscribers: Delivery delayed

By: Daily Record Staff March 30, 2017 0

Delivery of the March 30 edition of The Daily Record may be delayed a day due to printing difficulties. If you need help accessing your digital subscription, call 800-451-9998 or email customerservice@bridgetowermedia.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo