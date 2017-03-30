Don't Miss
Satisfactions of Judgments Supreme and County Court for March 24, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff March 30, 2017 0

Satisfactions of Judgments Supreme and County Court A satisfaction of judgment means that the person or entity that originally owed the money judgment is no longer held accountable for it.     BELTZ, WILLIAM C Favor: METRO PORTFOLIOS INC BEST, GAILMARIE M Favor: ASSET ACCEPTANCE LLC CASILIO, FIOVE Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC COLON, EMILIANO Favor: PARKWOOD DENTAL CARE CURRY, DOMINIQUE Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK DAVIE, BRUCE Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING ...

