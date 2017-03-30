Don't Miss
Home / News / Town justice in Oneida County censured

Town justice in Oneida County censured

By: Daily Record Staff March 30, 2017 0

The state's judicial watchdog agency has censured a town justice in Oneida County for using his position to help a defendant in another court. The New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct on Thursday announced the discipline of Whitestown Justice Daniel P. Sullivan. The reprimand is the Commission’s second censure determination against Sullivan. In 2015, although Sullivan is not a notary, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo