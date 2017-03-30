Town justice in Oneida County censured

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The state's judicial watchdog agency has censured a town justice in Oneida County for using his position to help a defendant in another court. The New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct on Thursday announced the discipline of Whitestown Justice Daniel P. Sullivan. The reprimand is the Commission’s second censure determination against Sullivan. In 2015, although Sullivan is not a notary, ...