Trove of Susan B. Anthony letters lands at University of Rochester

Trove of Susan B. Anthony letters lands at University of Rochester

March 30, 2017

The University of Rochester has acquired a trove of 19th-century letters Susan B. Anthony wrote to a fellow leader in the women's rights movement. UR officials say the collection originally owned by Isabella Beecher Hooker includes dozens of letters from fellow suffragists Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton. The collection is now housed in the school's Department ...

