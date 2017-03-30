Don't Miss
Weapon charge reversed because of lacking jury instruction

Defendant claims ‘temporary innocent possession’

By: Bennett Loudon March 30, 2017 0

The Fourth Department has reversed a weapon conviction because the judge refused to give the jury special instructions about “temporary innocent possession.” Clifford Graham, 33, was convicted in September 2015 of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child and was sentenced to up to 12 years in prison. In the decision ...

