Weapon charge reversed because of lacking jury instruction

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The Fourth Department has reversed a weapon conviction because the judge refused to give the jury special instructions about “temporary innocent possession.” Clifford Graham, 33, was convicted in September 2015 of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child and was sentenced to up to 12 years in prison. In the decision ...