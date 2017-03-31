After seven deaths in 24 hours, warnings of deadly heroin

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



A deadly batch of heroin is suspected in the deaths of seven people in 24 hours in Erie County. Health and elected officials called an emergency news conference in Buffalo Thursday to warn of the drug. Authorities say it's suspected in the deaths of six men and one woman countywide. County Executive Mark Poloncarz says the county has ...