Don't Miss
Home / News / Charlie Tan won’t be retried as DA’s appeal dismissed

Charlie Tan won’t be retried as DA’s appeal dismissed

By: Bennett Loudon March 31, 2017 0

The Fourth Department on Friday unanimously dismissed an appeal by the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office of a decision to dismiss a murder charge against Charles Tan. In November 2015, after a mistrial was declared in the case because of a hung jury, then-Monroe County Court Judge James Piampiano issued a trial order of dismissal, stating ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo