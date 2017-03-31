Don't Miss
Buffalo woman convicted of manslaughter

By: Daily Record Staff March 31, 2017 0

A 33-year-old Buffalo woman has been convicted of fatally stabbing her husband in Rochester in March 2016. Jennifer Pryor was found guilty of first-degree manslaughter Friday in the death of her husband Roger Pryor Jr. The stabbing happened outside of 444 E. Main St. They were in Rochester for a concert. She faces up to 25 years in ...

