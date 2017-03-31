Couple faces federal robbery charges

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A Rochester couple has been arrested on federal charges related to a neighborhood convenience store robbery. Fred Swan Jr., 28, is charged with Hobbs Act robbery, use of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. Jessica Henton, 28, is charged with aiding and abetting and ...