Court Calendars for April 3, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff March 31, 2017 0

City Court HON. MAIJA C. DIXON Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Corn Hill Management LLC v Daniel Duffy & Judith Duffy, 141 S Fitzhugh St – Boylan Code 2—Dana Helms v Hester Richardson, 105 Rosewood Ter – Burgess & Miraglia 3—Lyell Portfolio LLC v Jennifer Vega, Anthony Williams, et ano, 554 Glide St – Burgess & Miraglia 4—Thurston Road Realty LLC v Cohen Thompson, ...

