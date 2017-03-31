Don't Miss
Rochester man sentenced on federal robbery charge

By: Daily Record Staff March 31, 2017 0

A Rochester man has been sentenced by U.S. District Judge Charles J. Siragusa to 10 years and eight months in prison for Hobbs Act robbery of a  7-Eleven Convenience store at 1469 Lake Ave. Joseph Lowry, 22, pleaded guilty to the roobery, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, and possession of a stolen ...

