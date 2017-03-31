Rochester man sentenced on federal robbery charge

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



A Rochester man has been sentenced by U.S. District Judge Charles J. Siragusa to 10 years and eight months in prison for Hobbs Act robbery of a 7-Eleven Convenience store at 1469 Lake Ave. Joseph Lowry, 22, pleaded guilty to the roobery, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, and possession of a stolen ...