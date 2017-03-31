Don't Miss
Home / News / Rochester woman wins federal suit against police officer

Rochester woman wins federal suit against police officer

Judge next must decide on damages

By: Bennett Loudon March 31, 2017 0

A Rochester woman has who sued Rochester Police has won a partial victory in federal court, where United States Magistrate Judge Marian W. Payson now must determine damages. Miriam McKnight sued the city of Rochester and three police officers in July 2011 on claims that included trespass, malicious prosecution, false arrest, false imprisonment, battery and abuse ...

