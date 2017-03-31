Rochester woman wins federal suit against police officer

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



A Rochester woman has who sued Rochester Police has won a partial victory in federal court, where United States Magistrate Judge Marian W. Payson now must determine damages. Miriam McKnight sued the city of Rochester and three police officers in July 2011 on claims that included trespass, malicious prosecution, false arrest, false imprisonment, battery and abuse ...