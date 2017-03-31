Don't Miss
Home / News / Trump adviser Bannon won’t be charged in Florida vote probe

Trump adviser Bannon won’t be charged in Florida vote probe

By: The Associated Press Curt Anderson March 31, 2017 0

MIAMI (AP) — President Donald Trump's senior adviser Steve Bannon will not face charges related to his registration to vote in Miami despite spending most of his time elsewhere, Florida prosecutors announced Thursday. The Miami-Dade County State Attorney's Office concluded in a memo that there was not enough evidence to prove any crime. Bannon registered to ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo