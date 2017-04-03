Dale Partridge | Welliver McGuire

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff April 3, 2017 0

Welliver McGuire Inc., a provider of comprehensive construction services in New York state and northern Pennsylvania, announced that Dale Partridge has received a certificate as a General Industry Safety and Health Specialist. A student of the OSHA Education Center located at the Rochester Institute of Technology, Partridge committed nearly 130 hours, or 18 days of training, ...

