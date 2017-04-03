Bethany A. Centrone | Bond, Schoeneck & King

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Bond, Schoeneck & King PLLC announced that Bethany A. Centrone, senior counsel in the firm’s Rochester office, has been named a co-chair of the firm’s school districts practice. Centrone will co-chair the practice with Howard M. Miller and Subhash Viswanathan. Centrone concentrates her practice in school law and labor and employment law. Prior to joining Bond, ...