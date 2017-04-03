Don't Miss
Home / On the Move / Bethany A. Centrone | Bond, Schoeneck & King

Bethany A. Centrone | Bond, Schoeneck & King

By: Daily Record Staff April 3, 2017 0

Bond, Schoeneck & King PLLC announced that Bethany A. Centrone, senior counsel in the firm’s Rochester office, has been named a co-chair of the firm’s school districts practice. Centrone will co-chair the practice with Howard M. Miller and Subhash Viswanathan. Centrone concentrates her practice in school law and labor and employment law. Prior to joining Bond, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo