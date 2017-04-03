Governor calls for two-month budget extension while talks continue

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo called for a two-month extension of the last state budget to prevent a government shutdown after he and state lawmakers on Sunday failed to reach agreement on a new spending plan. Cuomo said the stopgap budget would give legislators time to resolve their differences while postponing the decision until ...