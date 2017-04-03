Jared Lusk named managing partner at Nixon Peabody LLP

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Jared C. Lusk has been named managing partner of the Rochester office of Nixon Peabody LLP. “Jared is a natural and proven leader with a strong commitment to providing exceptional service to our clients and the community at large,” Andrew I. Glincher, Nixon Peabody CEO and managing partner, said in a news release. "We are excited to ...