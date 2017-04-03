Don't Miss
Jared Lusk named managing partner at Nixon Peabody LLP

Jared Lusk named managing partner at Nixon Peabody LLP

By: Daily Record Staff April 3, 2017 0

Jared C. Lusk has been named managing partner of the Rochester office of  Nixon Peabody LLP. “Jared is a natural and proven leader with a strong commitment to providing exceptional service to our clients and the community at large,” Andrew I. Glincher, Nixon Peabody CEO and managing partner, said in a news release. "We are excited to ...

