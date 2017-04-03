Katherine S. McClung | Bond, Schoeneck & King

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff April 3, 2017 0

Bond, Schoeneck & King announced that Katherine S. McClung has been elected a member of the firm. McClung’s appointment was announced in conjunction with four other attorneys by Kevin Bernstein, chairman of the firm’s management committee. McClung counsels employers in a wide variety of labor and employment law matters, including addressing wage and hour issues, ...

