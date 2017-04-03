Kelly A. Geary | Goldberg Segalla

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Kelly A. Geary has joined Goldberg Segalla’s Workers’ Compensation Practice Group in Rochester, where she will help employers navigate the evolving workers’ compensation system. Geary, an associate, previously served as an attorney at the Special Funds Conversation Committee. Geary brings experience managing workers’ compensation claims from submission through litigation and ultimate resolution. She has worked ...