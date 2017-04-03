Kelly A. Geary | Goldberg Segalla

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff April 3, 2017 0

Kelly A. Geary has joined Goldberg Segalla’s Workers’ Compensation Practice Group in Rochester, where she will help employers navigate the evolving workers’ compensation system. Geary, an associate, previously served as an attorney at the Special Funds Conversation Committee. Geary brings experience managing workers’ compensation claims from submission through litigation and ultimate resolution. She has worked ...

