Matthew D. Holmes | Ernstrom & Dreste

By: Daily Record Staff April 3, 2017

Ernstrom & Dreste, LLP, celebrating its 25th anniversary, announced that Matthew D. Holmes, has joined the firm as an associate attorney. Holmes graduated from Syracuse University College of Law, cum laude, and was on the editorial staff for the Syracuse Law Review. Ernstrom & Dreste, LLP, is a complex commercial law firm dedicated to the construction ...

