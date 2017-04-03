Matthew D. Holmes | Ernstrom & Dreste

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Ernstrom & Dreste, LLP, celebrating its 25th anniversary, announced that Matthew D. Holmes, has joined the firm as an associate attorney. Holmes graduated from Syracuse University College of Law, cum laude, and was on the editorial staff for the Syracuse Law Review. Ernstrom & Dreste, LLP, is a complex commercial law firm dedicated to the construction ...