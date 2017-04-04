Commentary: What losing the filibuster for the Supreme Court would really mean

The Post reports on the upcoming fight to confirm Judge Neil Gorsuch to replace late justice Antonin Scalia: “If Democrats successfully filibuster Gorsuch, (Mitch) McConnell and his caucus are likely to agree to change the chamber's rules and end filibusters on Supreme Court picks. That would extend a rule change made by Democrats in 2013 that ...