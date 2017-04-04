Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Federal Tax Liens for March 29, 2017

Federal Tax Liens for March 29, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff April 4, 2017 0

Federal Tax Liens A charge or claim against the property of a person or legal entity owing federal taxes in order to secure payment of the taxes.   KOGAR DELIVERY SERVICES Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $11,645.54 MORROW, ROSEMARIE L Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $12,636.94 NICHOLSON, AARON C Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $18,133.73 ROCHESTER LINOLEUM & CARPET CENTER INC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $83,451.74 RUGGERI MANUFACTURING Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $10,631.53 SHORTINO, DONALD D Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $751.03 SMITH, RUSSELL K Favor: USA/IRS Amount: ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo