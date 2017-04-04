Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Criminal Possession of a Weapon: People v. Roach

April 4, 2017

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Criminal Possession of a Weapon Use versus Possession Distinction People v. Roach KA 13-02164 Appealed from Supreme Court, Onondaga County Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him of criminal possession of a weapon and resisting arrest. The arrest arose from an incident where the defendant was in possession of ...

