Judge rejects Roman Polanski's bid to end sex abuse case

Judge rejects Roman Polanski’s bid to end sex abuse case

By: The Associated Press Anthony McCartney April 4, 2017

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles judge rejected Roman Polanski's bid to end his long-running underage sex abuse case without the fugitive director appearing in court or being sentenced to more prison time. Superior Court Judge Scott M. Gordon refused to address how Polanski would be sentenced if he returned to the U.S. after 40 ...

