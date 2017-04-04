Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for March 29, 2017

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff April 4, 2017 0

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.   BURT, JERROD 60 GEORGETOWN DRIVE, ROCHESTER, NY 14617 Favor: ANELLI XAVIER PC Attorney: NEWMAN & LICKSTEIN Amount: $2,087.06 FELTON-RAMIREZ, KIM 8455 WEST RIDGE ROAD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420 Favor: MANAGEMENT LLC Attorney: KEVIN G JOHNSON Amount: $2,377.00 GAUSE, DATHAN G 46 CONKEY ...

