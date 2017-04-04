Mortgages filed March 29, 2017

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff April 4, 2017 0

Mortgages Recorded March 29, 2017                   69   BRIGHTON   FARRELL, JOY A & FARRELL, ROBERT S Property Address: 229 CLOVERLAND DR, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2708 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $131,200.00   CHURCHVILLE   DUDLEY, GARY R & DUDLEY, NANCY D Property Address: 14 RICHMOND AVE, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-8005 Lender: SUMMIT FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $99,500.00   EAST ROCHESTER   REED, REXROAT SMITH Property Address: 33 CREST RD, EAST ROCHESTER, NY 14445-1631 Lender: PITTSFORD FEDERAL ...

