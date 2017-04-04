Don't Miss
Home / News / Rochester man sentenced for bank robbery

Rochester man sentenced for bank robbery

By: Daily Record Staff April 4, 2017 0

A Rochester man has been sentenced to five years and three months in prison for bank robbery. Luis Osorio, 27, also was ordered to pay restitution of $3,278, by U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford. Osorio was charged in June 2014 with Laquan Ealey, Jeffrey Steadman-Loyd, and his younger brother, Abraham Osorioall, of Rochester. Osorio was involved in the planning ...

