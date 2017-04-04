Rochester woman admits bank robbery in Illinois

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A Rochester woman has admitted to robbing a bank in Illinois. Patricia Nelson, 33, pleaded guilty to bank robbery before U.S. District Judge Charles J. Siragusa. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. On March 16, 2015, the Nelson robbed the BMO Harris Bank ...