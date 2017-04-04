Don't Miss
Rochester woman admits bank robbery in Illinois

By: Daily Record Staff April 4, 2017 0

A Rochester woman has admitted to robbing a bank in Illinois. Patricia Nelson, 33, pleaded guilty to bank robbery before U.S. District Judge Charles J. Siragusa. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. On March 16, 2015, the Nelson robbed the BMO Harris Bank ...

