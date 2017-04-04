Don't Miss
Satisfactions of Judgments Supreme and County Court for March 29, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff April 4, 2017 0

Satisfactions of Judgments Supreme and County Court A satisfaction of judgment means that the person or entity that originally owed the money judgment is no longer held accountable for it.     ACOSTA, JEANNETTE Favor: STELLAR RECOVERY INC BERGERON, DENNIS Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA NA CHILSON, JUDITH Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION EARNSHAW, MARK Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA NA FIGUEROA, FRANKIE Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK GALLAGHER, THOMAS Favor: ...

