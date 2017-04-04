Second Circuit – Movie Clips as Evidence: United States v. Monsalvatge et al.

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Movie Clips as Evidence Prejudice – Probative Value United States v. Monsalvatge et al. 14-1113-cr (L) Judges Livingston, Droney and Torres Background: The defendants appealed from their convictions in connection with armed robberies of two Pay-O-Matic check-cashing stores, as well as for conspiracy to commit those robberies. At issue is whether the ...